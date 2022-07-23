How to see the notification history of any mobile

- Advertisement -

It's valuable to know how to view your notification so that you can easily recover any information you may have inadvertently deleted. Also, we recently told how to restore deleted messages in iMessages, so with this guide to see the notification history information will never be lost on your iPhone.

Finding notification history on iPhone and Android is a very simple procedure.

Here we will give the complete tutorial so that you can find the history of your mobile in a matter of a minute. You just have to follow the instructions so that you can do what you require without any annoying inconvenience. Let us begin!

How to view notification history on your iPhone?

The first thing you need to know is that iPhone information is collected in a section called “Notification Center”. There are two ways to access it.

– The easiest option is to leave the phone locked to see the notifications that appear on the screen. To achieve this, you will have to go to “Settings” – “Notifications” and set each app to show notifications on the lock panel. It is important that you verify that the switch next to the “Notification Center” is activated.

– Now the lock screen will only show the most recent notifications. In the event that you want to see information from a day or two ago, you must enter the “Notification Center”. To achieve this, all you have to do is swipe down from the center of the screen.

Access Android History

– Go to the “Settings” of the mobile and click on “Notifications”.

– App settings will control what notifications you receive from individual apps. In the “notification history” section you will access the oldest record regardless of whether you have deleted it in the past on the lock screen.

– If you turn on the “Use notification history” switch, it will archive the information you receive after enabling the function.

– Once “Use Notification History” is activated, a new “History” button will appear on your screen when you swipe it down. Tapping on that option will take you to the notification history section.