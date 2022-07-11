How to see the images of the James Webb?

- Advertisement -

The wait is almost over. Whether we put the start date of the countdown on James Webb launch day last Christmas Eve, or the moment, more than 25 years ago, when planning for this fascinating space telescope began, One of the most anticipated milestones is the publication of the first images captured by it. And although during these months we have had a couple of appetizers in this regard, nothing can take away our appetite for the main dishes.

A few days ago we were finally able to find out what the first images captured by the James Webb will show us, and if the original plan was to publish all the images tomorrow, Tuesday, July 12, this weekend there was the announcement that the first one is brought forward in the afternoon (American, yes) today, in a joint appearance by Joe Biden, president of the United States, and Bill Nelson, administrator of NASA. This appearance will take place at 5:00 p.m. ET (Eastern Time), 11:00 p.m. in mainland Spain.

After this first sample advanced to today, the rest of the images of the James Webb will be made public tomorrow in various briefings which will begin at 9:45 ET, 3:45 pm in Spain, and will last until past noon, as a press conference is scheduled at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center at 12:30 ET (6:30 pm in mainland Spain) . However, if you don’t have the whole morning or afternoon to enjoy the full event and what interests you are the images, they are scheduled to be shown from 10.30 ET, 16.30 in Spain.

NASA will broadcast all these events live across multiple channels, including NASA TVwhich can be found at Youtube Y on the NASA website . The launch will also be streamed on the NASA app as well as on NASA social channels at Facebook , Twitter , Youtube , Twitter Y Dailymotionso as you can see, there will be no shortage of options to enjoy, live, one of the most important astronomical events of the year.

And if you don’t want to have to watch the clock, don’t worry, since at MuyComputer we will be very attentive to the presentation of the images and, of course, We will tell you tomorrow, just as they have been made public. And not only because of our desire to inform, but also because we are also looking forward to seeing them and sharing them with you. And in the meantime, to hurry up the appetizer, here you can see the test image from a few days ago, while in this link you can see the images of a calibration test carried out a few months ago.

