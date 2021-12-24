How to see the busiest areas of a city with Google Maps for Android

For these holidays Google maps has recently released a novelty that is very useful to organize our trips and purchases. The popular map application now allows us see the busiest areas of a city, a feature that will allow us avoid, or not, crowds.

With Google Maps for Android can see the liveliest neighborhoods in real time and their peak hours, in addition to how busy their businesses are, so you can discover the most popular areas from each city to walk, shop or dine.

A look at …

13 TRICKS to get the MOST out of GOOGLE MAPS

See the busy areas

To see them busy areas of a town you just have to enlarge the map and look for the orange-colored areas. When enlarging the map in that area, the icon will appear “Busy area”. Tapping on that indicator will open the neighborhood tab showing its most popular sites, a directory to search for sites, photos and most importantly, its peak hour graph.

In its graphs we will see how busy the area is currently, allowing see peak hours for each day of the week. We can select any day of the week and click on its bars to see what time is where there are fewer or more people.

Busy areas change throughout the day and week, as only busy areas are displayed in real time. For example, in the morning one neighborhood may be the busiest and at night another neighborhood.

Peak hours at sites

For years Google maps It also allows you to see how busy the sites are, and as a novelty now from the map overview you can see if a site is more crowded than usual. Now in the marker of each site will appear a pink circle as an indicator that it is fuller than usual.

When entering a site’s file, we will be able to see the influx in real time (the pink bar) and the peak hours of each day of the week, which will allow us choose the best time to go shopping or dinner without queues or waiting.

In Engadget Android | How to create and share routes with several stops on Google Maps for Android