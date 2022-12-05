How to see an Instagram post without having an account on the social network

- Advertisement -

It may be that you do not have an Instagram account and want to see a post that catches your eye (or that you simply do not want to use the user you have for some reason). This is possible to achieve, and achieving it is not particularly complicated as we are going to show you below. You should know that doing this has some limitations, as is logical to think (an example is that the Stories will be out of reach). But, the truth is that you will be able to see the contents of the profiles that interest you the most without having to register on Instagram if you wish. The great help to achieve this is the browser that you have on your computer, and you have to know that those of smartphones and tablets will not help you to achieve the goal of seeing publications without having an account on the social network. So you can see posts on Instagram without an account One of the first things you should do is know the name of the profile where the post you want to see is on. You can search for this on the Internet quite easily and, for the example at hand, we are going to use Rafa Nadal’s. In this case, you would have to access this address: https://www.instagram.com/rafaelnadal/. Now, press Enter and wait for the information that the well-known tennis player has on the social network to appear in the browser. In the lower area of ​​the screen you can see the publications that the Instagram profile you have accessed has and, if you wish, you can see some individually. To do this, click on the chosen option with the right mouse button and select the Open in a new tab option. You should now see the post in question and with a good amount of information. An example is the likes it has achieved so far and even the comments left by users (obviously, you won’t be able to add any because you don’t have an Instagram account). Something curious that is positive There is a curious detail that you should know: yes, you can share the entry you are viewing, since you have an icon in the shape of a triangle at the bottom of the screen that, when pressed, allows you to carry out this action. That is, you can send the link in question to your friends if you wish. As you can see, it is quite easy to be able to see something on Instagram without having an account… but, always, from the computer (which can have the macOS operating system or, failing that, Windows). >