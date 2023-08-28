how to securely add password protection to sensitive emails in gmail

- Advertisement -

Gmail has a handy feature that helps you protect the information you send. Confidential mode is very easy to use.

According to a study , 27.21% of people use Gmail as their primary email client. With billions of users around the world, Google is constantly working on features that make the service more secure.

If you need to send confidential information by email that you would like to protect from unauthorized access, use the feature called “Confidential Mode”. With it, you can set an expiration date for a message, set a password, and even revoke access at any time. The recipient of a confidential message will not be able to forward, copy, print, or download it. This feature is not a replacement for encryption, but it is much easier to use than Thunderbird’s encryption features, for example.

The only thing to remember is that there is no way to prevent a person from taking a screenshot or photographing a confidential email and then sending the images to someone else.

How to Use Confidential Mode in Gmail

To send a confidential email, you will need a Gmail account either in the web client or in the mobile app on Android or iOS. I’m going to demonstrate using the function in a web browser, but it works similarly in a mobile app.

1. Open Gmail

Open a web browser, go to Gmail and sign in.

2. Create a new email

Click Compose to open the New Message window. At the bottom of this window, click the padlock and clock icon.

3. Adjust privacy settings

In the window that appears, expand the “Set access period” list and select how long the message will be accessible: one day, one week, one month, three months, or five years.

If you want to add a password, check the box next to the “Passcode from SMS” option. Click “Save” to return to the compose window.

4. Write and send an email

Compose the body of the email, attach attachments as usual, and then click Send. This will bring up another pop-up window asking you to enter the recipient’s phone number.

Click Submit. The recipient will receive an email with a link to view its content. When he clicks on the link, a new web browser page will open, where he will have to click on the link again to get the access code. After entering the code, the recipient will be able to view the message.

No matter what type of email account the recipient has, they will have to open the confidential message in a web browser and the content will be displayed in such a way that they cannot do anything with it except read (or take a screenshot of).

Use Gmail’s Confidential Mode feature to keep important information from falling into the wrong hands.