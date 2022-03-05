How to Search Instagram Maps

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram has a section that allows access to a map in which to search for premises, shops or restaurants. It is a map with a search engine, more or less similar to Google Maps, in which you can find any type of establishment. This tool is only available in the mobile version of the social network app.

In this way, Instagram maps can be an alternative to the Google Maps search system. Like the latter, the maps of the social network also include photos of the place shared by users. However, what this Instagram function does not have is a section of opinions and reviews like that of Google Maps.

Next, we explain step by step how to access this Instagram function and how to get around on the social network’s maps:

-Magnifying glass icon: As we have explained, Instagram only offers its maps in the mobile app of the social network. Then open the Instagram app and click on the magnifying glass icon, located at the bottom of the screen.

-Map button: Once inside the search engine screen, Instagram shows you a selection of content based on your tastes and interests. To access the maps you must click on the icon that appears in the upper right corner of the screen.

-Instagram map: When the app takes you to the screen with the map, you will see that a list of establishments appears at the bottom and, in the central part, a map of the city with reference points. Each of these points specifies what type of business it is.

-Search on the map: If what you want is to search for something specific within the maps, click on the sign that says “Search in this area”. By clicking on that sign, Instagram will show you a search bar in which you can write what you are looking for: the name of a specific establishment or a more general term such as “pizzerias”.

