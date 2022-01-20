How to search for a specific word in a YouTube video

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Few users know that YouTube has a tool that allows us not to have to swallow an entire video and go directly to the fragment that interests us, performing a search by keywords.

In YouTube videos that have a transcript, you can search for a specific word and go directly to that part of the video

It is true that not all videos uploaded to the platform allow this search for words. In order for it to be possible, it is necessary that the video in question has a more or less reliable transcription, otherwise it will be useless to search for a specific word.

In the event that the video has a transcript, YouTube allows you to access it and have a text that collects everything that is said in it. Then you just have to know how use the search engine to find the exact fragment What are you looking for. When you find it, YouTube gives you the possibility to go to the moment of the video in which what you are looking for is said. Recently, the platform announced that it was testing a tool that allows direct access to the most viewed part of a video.

Next, we explain step by step how to use this tool. This function can be very useful to find a specific explanation in a long video, such as the recording of a class or a conference.

-Open Transcript: Enter the video in which you want to search and click on the icon of the three points that appears below the screen, to the right of the tabs to “Like”, save or share. When you click on that icon, in the event that the video has a transcript, a tab will appear that says “Open transcript”, and you must click on it.

-Search for words: A column containing the transcript of the video will appear on the right side of the screen. To do the search you have to follow the same process as if you were looking for something in a Word document. Press Control+F to open the search tab, then type the words you’re looking for.

-Go to the searched moment: Already gas given with the moment you were looking for. Now, all you have to do is click on that phase for YouTube to take you to the moment of the video that interests you.

