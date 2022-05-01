How to schedule YouTube so that videos always play in the best quality

It is totally normal that sometimes when you try to watch a video within YouTube, it has the lowest image quality and is not automatically improved, which in theory should happen.

If this is something that usually happens to you frequently on your mobile, this article may be very useful to you, since we will be telling you how to solve this problem of the quality of the videos you watch on YouTube so that it doesn’t happen to you.

The first thing you should know about this issue is that it can be caused by two things: the speed of your internet connection, or also a misconfiguration in your YouTube app.

Regarding the first, it is clear that as long as you do not have a good internet connection that is fast and stable, you will not be able to enjoy the benefits yes there is with a stable and fast networkamong which is of course watching videos in good quality on YouTube.

Since the internet issue can only be solved by buying a better service that offers you a higher connection speed, we can move on to the second issue which is the bad default configuration that you can have in YouTube and that, therefore, this is the one that does not allow you to enjoy your videos in the best quality.

in case you want program this zone to your needs In order for the videos to be seen in the highest qualities, you must follow the following steps.

How to set the highest video quality on YouTube

– Enter the YouTube app on your Android or iOS mobile device.

– Click on your profile picture that is in the upper right corner of the screen.

– Click on the Settings tab, which is almost at the bottom.

– Depending on your region, enter now on the tab of quality preferences either Video quality preferences.

– Accede to with mobile networks or in Wi-Fi enabled. Whichever option you select, when you click on it you will see that both options are together and can be configured at the same time.

– Both for the area of Video quality on mobile networksas for the Video quality on Wi-Ficlick on the tab that says Higher image quality.

Once you leave this saved like this, you should start to see the changes in terms of the image quality with which the videos are played within YouTube.