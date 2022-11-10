How to Schedule Posts on Instagram

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Finally, influencers, companies, organizations and those who manage advertising and promotion campaigns through Instagram can schedule content publishing In advance.

Users will have a margin of up to 75 days to schedule the publication of content on Instagram in advance

It is a possibility that has existed for years on many other platforms and social networks but had not yet reached Instagram natively. In fact, it could be done through Hootsuite or through Facebook’s Creator Studio, but now the company has officially announced the inclusion of this function.

Thus, it will no longer be necessary to download any application and this option will be available to all business or professional account users. Any user can transform their personal account into a professional account through the settings of the Instagram settings.

- Advertisement -

This change also allows access to the display of certain data on the interaction with followers as well as statistics offered by Instagram and that allow knowing the best days and times to publish.

How to schedule the publication of content on Instagram

The method to program a content will be as follows:

-Open Instagram.

-To access to the content publication section.

-Select the “Advanced Settings” option.

-Tick the new inclusion switch “Schedule this publication”.

-Establish the date and time for said content to be published. You have the possibility to do so up to 75 days in advance.

-Confirm publication by pressing the «Schedule» button.

The publication of any content can be reviewed and modified at any time. To do this, you will have to access the “Programmed content” option through the menu.

Achievements on the Reels

In addition to this novelty, Instagram has also announced an upcoming feature to be added to the social network: Reel Achievements. It is about content creators being able to unlock achievements in the Reels section by creating content, collaborating with another creator, interacting with the community, or posting more than one Reel a week.

Once any of these achievements is achieved, a notification will be obtained after the publication of the Reels. It is an option that is currently in the testing phase but that this week could be available in the application.