How to Schedule Emails on iPhone

In a iPhone You can send automated messages to save time, but not only that, since if you have the latest version of the iOS 16 operating system, it is also possible to schedule emails simply and quickly. This is important when there is a busy schedule to be met.

No matter what the iPhone model, the operating system allows you to program any e-mail without complications.

Logically, to program the emails, you have to use the system’s default email application. This is an advantage because you won’t have to download any third-party app, everything you need is on your mobile. Here we will give a guide with the procedure to be carried out, it is very simple.

This is how emails are scheduled in iOS 16

– The first step is to enter the “Mail” app and touch the “Compose” button to start writing the message. When you have added a recipient, subject and information to the email, the “Send” button will turn blue.

– To schedule the email, press and hold the “Send” button. Various options will be displayed that will change depending on the time of day.

– To make a manual schedule, click on “Send later”, enter a date and time. Click on “Done” to schedule the message.

– Another option is to touch the “Send” button without holding it down to send the email immediately.

Where to find the programmed e-mail?

Scheduled messages will appear in a separate mailbox in the Mail app on iPhone. Enter the app and then go to the “Inboxes” section. Entering the main view will suffice to see the folder, it will not be necessary to access a specific section. For more details, go to the “Send Later” box.

If you want to modify a scheduled email, click on “Edit” to change any information that is wrong. Once the arrangement is finished, click on “Done”.