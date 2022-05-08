How to schedule direct on Instagram [Vídeo]

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Live broadcasts on Instagram have become one of the most used tools on the social network, especially since its use skyrocketed during the confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic. So much so that, despite having been launched in 2017, it was not until 2020 when most users learned about and began to use this functionality.

If you usually do live broadcasts on Instagram, these tips will come in handy to get more out of Live, both personally and for your small business. However, you should know that in the last few weeks the company has added a new function in the direct ones that will be useful for you: the possibility of scheduling broadcasts.

In this video we explain how you can do to schedule a live broadcast on Instagram:

By scheduling a live broadcast, you can let people who follow you on Instagram know in advance that you’re going to do a Live on your account. This will help you build buzz and will also help your followers get organized to watch your broadcast live.

Thus, your Instagram Live will not happen suddenly, without your followers knowing, but you will be able to notify them well in advance and this will allow you to reach more people at the time of the broadcast.

Remember that in order for your broadcast to be known by more users, you can also post a notice on your Instagram feed, or in Stories, as well as on other social networks where you have a presence.

Prepare a poster or a suggestive image with the main data of the broadcast (start time, topic to be covered, etc.) and inform as many people as possible, which will allow many of them to join the live broadcast and thus you are not doing the broadcast on your own and without receiving any type of feedback.

