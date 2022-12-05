How to schedule an email to be sent on the iPhone

Schedule the sending of an email in iOS 16

If you have updated to iOS 16, Scheduling the sending of an email is possible from the Mail application. Not all Apple phones are compatible with this new version, so you’ll need to check compatibility first. The list of devices that support the installation of iOS 16 is the next:

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13mini

iPhone SE 2022

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12mini

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

- Advertisement -

In the case of iPad, the operating system is iPadOS 16. Here are all the compatible models:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad 2021 (9th generation)

iPad 2020 (8th generation)

iPad 2019 (7th generation)

iPad 2018 (6th generation)

iPad 2017 (5th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

Well, is your device compatible with iOS 16? So, upgrade to the version of Mail that lets you schedule sends.

How to schedule an email from Mail step by step

Once your device is ready, it’s time to open the Mail app and follow these steps:

Compose a new email. Fill in the usual fields, such as the body of the message and the subject. Enter the recipient. When you have your mail prepared, press and hold on the submit button. In the context menu, select the option send later. Choose the day and time when the message should be sent.

All scheduled messages are located inside a folder named send later, on the main Mail screen. It is important to note that the phone needs an Internet connection to send the scheduled mail at the exact time. It is also good to mention that this functionality is not limited to iCloud accounts, but to all the ones you have set up on your device.

Schedule an email to be sent on iPhone with apps

- Advertisement -

There are other applications that help you schedule the sending of an email. All of them will work for you if you prefer to avoid Mail for some reason or if iOS 16 is not available for your device. Do you want to know which are the best?

gmail

When you use a gmail account, nothing better than its official application to manage mail. Among the functions that it integrates is the ability to send emails later.

Here are the steps you need to follow to do it on your iPhone.

Compose a new email. Add at least the recipient, although as is evident, the ideal is that you complete all the fields. Tap on the button with the three ellipses to see all the options. press on Shipping program. Choose a predefined time or select a custom date and time.

- Advertisement -

In this case, the message is scheduled on the server, so it will not be necessary for your iPhone to be connected to the Internet to send it.

Spark

Spark is a well-known email application that we included in our selection of the best applications for the iPhone. In addition to sending programs, it will help you with other tasks related to email. Without going any further, it allows you to group messages according to the category to which they belong or collaborate with other users.

Remember that this app is also available for Mac and Windows. By downloading it to your computer, you will be able to consult all the scheduled shipments that are pending, as well as the postponed emails. In all its applications you will find the icon of a paper plane and a clock. Tap on it to see the programming options.

Newton

We close this review with those applications that allow you to schedule the sending of an email talking about Newton. Along with Spark, this is one of the most versatile email clients out there. It brings all the features required to boost productivity and improve the management of incoming messages.

If you choose this application, when you are about to send an email, select the option send later. So, choose the most convenient time and date. Newton will take care of sending the message at the selected time.