How to schedule a Live on Instagram

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Instagram has a tool that allows its users schedule the broadcast of live videos and schedule these events in the profile itself. It is a function specially designed for those instagramers who broadcast this type of content regularly. Users who, beyond the recreational use of Instagram, want to become content creators and monetize their activity on the platform, it is recommended that they familiarize themselves with this process.

Instagram has installed a tool to allow its users to schedule live video broadcasts

The programming of the direct shows allows you to set the date and time of broadcast. Likewise, the user will be able to edit the contents later and send invitations to his followers so that they connect on the scheduled date.

This tool was introduced by Instagram in October 2021. Since then it has become one of those essential functions for professional or semi-professional users of the social network. Recently, the platform launched live broadcast reminders.

Here we explain, step by step, how to schedule a direct on Instagram:

-Icon “+”: Open your Instagram account and click on the “+” icon, located in the upper right corner of the screen. This icon is used to create any type of content on the social network.

-“Direct”: By clicking on the create content icon, Instagram will direct you to a new screen where you must choose what type of publication you want to create. Among the various options, such as photo or video, enter the one that says “Direct”.

-Calendar icon: Instead of clicking on the central button of the “Direct” option, you should go to the calendar icon that you will see on the left side of the screen.

-Date and title: Instagram will take you to a new menu where you must give the live broadcast a title and choose the date and time you want it to be broadcast.

-“Schedule live video”: The project will end when you click on the “Schedule Live Video” sign.

.

Snapdragon X70 5G: the modem that will connect to the high-end
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

