How to schedule a live on Instagram and promote it with your audience

Instagram already allows you to program live shows with a simple and practical dynamic.

Creators will be able to schedule live shows up to 90 days in advance. And of course, that time will serve to create excitement among the audience.

How to schedule live shows on Instagram

One of the new Instagram functions that is now available to everyone is the one that allows direct programming. Yes, as it happens on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, among other platforms.

And the dynamics that Instagram proposes to program our live shows only consists of a few steps:

Click on “Broadcast live” and you will see the options for “Title” and “Schedule”

Choose “Schedule” and you will find the option “Start time” to set the date and time of the live show.

It only remains to confirm the action with “Schedule live video”

And once you program your live show, you will be able to share the news with your audience through Stories or your publications, as you see in the image.

You can add a cover image or video to promote your live show, and when you share it, it will show up as a normal post, but with a calendar icon. When users click on this option, they will see the details of the live show, such as the title, date, time, etc.

And taking advantage of this option, you also give users the possibility to set a reminder so they don’t miss your live. It is simple and practical. And this is not the only novelty related to live shows.

Instagram will also implement a function that will allow all live guests to meet before the live event begins, and check details such as sound or lighting,

A function that can be enabled from the “Audience” section to create a kind of private preview only with those responsible for the event. This feature is not yet available, but Instagram says it will be rolled out soon.