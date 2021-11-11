How to scan PDF documents with your mobile and work with them easily

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Using PDF documents has many advantages, both on a personal and professional level, since it allows you to work and share texts and photographs that in principle cannot be modified and that have a high resolution. What happens is that sometimes you have to depend on a printer with a scanner to be able to digitize the documents and that can become somewhat tedious.

However, there are options on the Internet that allow us to work with PDF documents for free and that perfectly satisfy this need. We have been testing Smallpdf, a free online service that you can download its free app for Android on Google Play or for iOS on the App Store and with which you can carry out countless tasks that will allow you to work with PDF documents easily and effortlessly.

How to effortlessly scan PDF documents with your mobile

We are going to explain how easy it is to work with PDF files with your mobile phone with this app. For example, to create a PDF by scanning any document with your smartphone, download the free SmallPdf app for iOS or Android and open it. All you have to do is click on the “+” button that appears at the bottom of the screen and select “Scan with camera”.

Once this is done, all you will have to do is take a photograph of that document, which will be saved on your mobile phone in PDF format. If there are several documents, you can create the same PDF by making several scans, that is, several photographs. When you’re done, you can select a filter if you want.

When you’re ready, give the PDF a name and hit “save” so that it is archived in your mobile phone’s library. From there, you can send it by email, instant messaging or share it as you wish and with whoever you wish.

What else can you do with Smallpdf

Scanning a document to a PDF is not the only thing you can do with Smallpdf. Download the app and you will see that you can carry out many other tasks that will facilitate your work with these types of files. For example, the following:

-Create a PDF from a photograph: If you want to create a PDF from an image or any file that you already have on your mobile phone, you can easily do it. Just click “Add from gallery” in the application options or “Add from files” and select the image or file you want to convert to PDF. That easy.

-Convert PDF to other formats: Once you create a PDF file, you can click on its icon to see more options and select “Convert to …”. A list of available file types will then be displayed, including Word, JPG, Excel and PPT, to which you can transform your file. Of course, as Smallpdf cannot store files other than PDF, the new documents will be automatically sent to your online file storage service, so that you can access them from your mobile or your computer with Internet.

-Other options to work with the PDF. You will be able to perform many actions to work with any document that you have scanned with SmallPdf. Just click on the three dots that appear next to the scanned file and you will be able to compress it, convert it to other formats as we have already mentioned, electronically sign the PDF, rename it, edit it, share it … and many other options.

They are not the only possibilities you have, since in the Smallpdf tools menu there are also other tools, which will allow you, for example, to merge two PDF files into one.

As you can see, the Smallpdf mobile application is the easiest way to work with PDF files from anywhere, becoming your perfect ally in digitizing documents safely, since, in addition, it uses TLS encryption that guarantees privacy and allows you to process and download PDF files with ease. You have more information in the Smallpdf blog. Don’t hesitate and start working with your PDF files without worries from anywhere and at any time with this free app.

.