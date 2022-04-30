how to scan a qr code easily with iphone

The QR codes They have become very useful for users. With them, in a simple way, you can see the complete menu of a restaurant or access a WiFi without having to enter the username and password. Therefore, handling them with ease is essential. The iPhone they are able to recognize them without the slightest problem, and we show you how to achieve it so that you do not have any doubts.

The truth is that Apple has taken great care to make everything tremendously intuitive, and that you don’t have to download any application to be able to use it basicly -which is what most people need-. Therefore, with the hardware combined with iOS that the iPhone includes, you will be able to recognize these codes in a fast and very accurate. Ideal, no doubt, and here it surpasses what most Android terminals offer (something that seems to change with the arrival of the thirteenth version of Google’s work).

Steps to recognize a QR code with an iPhone

Everything you need is built into your smartphone, so you just have to learn how to use it. These are the steps to follow, always having the QR code at hand -which is increasingly used to automate tasks or access websites on the Internet without having to write anything to achieve it-:

Open the iPhone Camera app as usual and wait until everything is working properly.

Put the terminal at a distance of about 15 centimeters in front of the QR code and point the rear camera of the phone. Wait until you see the clear image and everything is automatically recognized. You will know this, because when this happens, you will see a notification on the device screen.

Now you can or cannot execute the option that appears in the message, which is the one that has the code automated. The normal thing is that you do it because it is the objective.

The action is performed automatically and then you are done.

pexels

Obviously, you can repeat this option as many times as you want, since there is no limit. The simplicity is very big and, by the way, the steps that we have indicated are what you have to do to recognize QR codes with iPhones, but they are also valid for iPad or iPod. The truth is that we have to thank Apple for making things so easy when it comes to achieving this, since there are third-party applications that are generally somewhat more complicated (but that offer more options, such as saving each of the scans you do).

