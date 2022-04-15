How to save the WhatsApp photos and videos you like in Google Photos

Throughout the day we can receive dozens of images and videos through WhatsAppwhere most are unimportant memes that try to make us smile, but we also usually receive important photos and videos that we would like to keep.

WhatsApp offers us a option to save to gallery of our device the photos and videos we likewhich with the help of Google Photos we can make a backup. We explain how.

Saving WhatsApp photos and videos in Google Photos

When we receive a WhatsApp photo or video that we like and want to keep forever, we don’t have to go to the ‘WhatsApp Images’ or ‘WhatsApp Video’ folders, or go to “Share > Upload to Google Photos”. The best option is to open the photo or video from WhatsApp in its menu select the option ‘Save’.

The image or video will be saved in the gallery of our mobile in a new folder called ‘WhatsApp’, which is independent of the application. If we delete the conversation and its files, they will disappear from the ‘WhatsApp Images’ and ‘WhatsApp Video’ folders but not from ‘Whatsapp’.

Once we have saved a first image or video using this option, we only have to open the application of Google Photos to activate automatic backup for that folder. For this we go to the tab ‘Library’ and open the new folder ‘WhatsApp’. We may also receive a notification from Google Photos that it has detected a new folder. We enter the ‘WhatsApp’ folder and activate the option ‘Back up and sync’.

Once this option is activated, we only have to limit ourselves to using the ‘Save’ option in the WhatsApp photos and videos that we want to make a automatic backup. This way we make sure that only the photos we like are saved in the Google Photos cloud, because if we activate the backup copy of the ‘WhatsApp Images’ and ‘WhatsApp Video’ folders, everything will be uploaded to our Google account. what we receive.

