Tech GiantsGoogleSocial Networks

How to save the WhatsApp photos and videos you like in Google Photos

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Throughout the day we can receive dozens of images and videos through WhatsAppwhere most are unimportant memes that try to make us smile, but we also usually receive important photos and videos that we would like to keep.

Read moreIndia likely to force Facebook, WhatsApp to identify the originator of messages

WhatsApp offers us a option to save to gallery of our device the photos and videos we likewhich with the help of Google Photos we can make a backup. We explain how.

Read:

106 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Games and Apps for a Short Time

Read moreWhatsApp launches dark mode for Android and iOS 13

Saving WhatsApp photos and videos in Google Photos

Whatsapp Save Google Photos

When we receive a WhatsApp photo or video that we like and want to keep forever, we don’t have to go to the ‘WhatsApp Images’ or ‘WhatsApp Video’ folders, or go to “Share > Upload to Google Photos”. The best option is to open the photo or video from WhatsApp in its menu select the option ‘Save’.

Read moreHow to know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp

The image or video will be saved in the gallery of our mobile in a new folder called ‘WhatsApp’, which is independent of the application. If we delete the conversation and its files, they will disappear from the ‘WhatsApp Images’ and ‘WhatsApp Video’ folders but not from ‘Whatsapp’.

Read:

WhatsApp: How to schedule messages and send them at a certain time

Once we have saved a first image or video using this option, we only have to open the application of Google Photos to activate automatic backup for that folder. For this we go to the tab ‘Library’ and open the new folder ‘WhatsApp’. We may also receive a notification from Google Photos that it has detected a new folder. We enter the ‘WhatsApp’ folder and activate the option ‘Back up and sync’.

Whatsapp Save Google Photos

Once this option is activated, we only have to limit ourselves to using the ‘Save’ option in the WhatsApp photos and videos that we want to make a automatic backup. This way we make sure that only the photos we like are saved in the Google Photos cloud, because if we activate the backup copy of the ‘WhatsApp Images’ and ‘WhatsApp Video’ folders, everything will be uploaded to our Google account. what we receive.

In Engadget Android | How to blur the background of a photo with Google Photos

Previous articleWhatsApp: Reactions and Community finally announced
Next articleTrinity College student doing Ice Bucket Challenge every day to raise funds for Nepal
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Reviews

We tested the Canon PowerShot Zoom and PowerShot PX: this is what Canon has invented to continue selling compact cameras

Photography, with the advent of mobile phone cameras, has changed. It is no longer necessary...
Ireland

Trinity College student doing Ice Bucket Challenge every day to raise funds for Nepal

A Trinity College student has been doing the Ice Bucket Challenge every day this month to raise funds...
Apps

WhatsApp: Reactions and Community finally announced

The long-awaited update of WhatsApp that has been discussed for a while is possibly already developed. The...
Gaming

XCOM 2 and Insurmountable join the free games on the Epic Games Store

Although on this occasion they do not seem to be very related to Easter or Holy Week, Epic...