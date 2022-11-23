How to save passwords on iPhone

It can be very annoying to manually enter passwords each time an account needs to be accessed. So the best solution for this is to save the web page keys in the iphone so you don’t have to remember them every moment. This function is very useful because it allows you to have the information in one place, which is perfect.

The iPhone has the necessary tools to store each of the passwords that the user needs.

Then, to save the codes, it will be enough to use the “AutoFill” function of the iPhone, which is very similar to the management of saved passwords in Google Chrome. What it will do is remember the key when the person logs into a portal. Best of all, the code will also be automatically saved on the Mac to make the procedure easier. Next, we will tell you what to do.

So you can archive passwords on your iPhone

– The first thing you have to do is enable the “Autofill” tool, to do this, go to “Settings” and tap on “Passwords and accounts”.

– Choose “Autofill passwords” and activate this option with the switch.

– Once the function is activated, enter the Safari browser and access any web page. Then, log in to the platform account to choose one of the following options: Save password (to store the code), Never for this website and Not now. If you selected “Save password”, Safari will archive it so that you can be automatically signed in when you return to the platform.

– To see the saved passwords go to “Settings” – “Passwords and accounts”. Now, head over to “Website & App Passwords”.

– A list with the saved keys will open, there will also be a search bar to find a specific code without having to navigate through the entire catalog.

– If you want to add a new key, tap on the “+” icon in the top right corner and enter the details.

– To delete a stored password, just swipe to the left and tap on “Delete”.