How to save on electricity bills in Spain

The price of electricity in Spain is the protagonist of the last weeks. It is rising at an impressive speed, beating all records, leaving the population powerless in the face of the situation, since the companies responsible are private companies that justify the increases due to the increase in the cost of CO2 emission rights and the price of gas.

Either way, we have to do something, and knowledge is one of the best tools we have to deal with the problem.

To know the price of light

There are many apps that help you to better know the price of electricity, updated. Among them we have redOS, for android and iOS. This application, the official one of the Red Eléctrica de España, allows you to check the price every hour, and has graphs that show how the price varies over time. It is possible from there to configure alerts to know when it is at the maximum and when at the minimum, ideal for not being able to do the washing machine precisely when it is more expensive.

To know these prices you can also access the website apaga-luz.vercel.app, without registration, intuitive and direct, available for mobile phones and desktop. It does not have alerts like the previous case, but it is ideal to see the situation every day.

There is another app, called Lupbak, which has practically the same data, for iPhone and android.

To compare electricity bills

Once we know the price, it is time to compare invoices to see which company can offer us a better price.

Among the websites that carry out this work we have watiofy.com. We just have to upload the electricity or gas bill, put our data and compare results to bet on one rate or another. We can also use a calculator without having to upload an invoice. Among the companies that it compares we have Endesa, iberdrola, holaluz and many others.

Other options, such as that of luz.es, send us the best rates based on the data we include. We can filter by renewable energy or go to self-consumption.

To bet on renewable energy

There are companies that offer green energy, so the rise in CO2 emissions would not affect that much. One of them is fortuluz.es, and it also allows you to upload an invoice to verify possible savings. Another company that only works with renewable energy is Scandinavaelectricidad.es.

I will be expanding this list of options in the coming months.