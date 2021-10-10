How to save an image received by Gmail in Google Photos

In recent days it has come to Gmail an important improvement for those users who receive many images in their mail that later usually save to Google Photos, and it is that the Google mail client has integrated the uploading of photos from its storage service in the cloud.

Integration of Google Photos in Gmail allows us to save the photos that have been attached to us in an email with a single click, avoiding in most cases having to carry out more steps. We tell you how this new feature works.

Save a JPG from Gmail to Google Photos

The current version of Gmail allows us to save all JPG files in Google Photos with just one click. When opening an email that has one or more JPG images attached, we will see how in its preview, next to the ‘Download’ and ‘Save to Drive’ options, the new option ‘Save to Photos which will be displayed with the Google Photos icon with the ‘+’ symbol to add. By touching that icon, the image will automatically be saved in our Google Photos account and it will show us a shortcut to view that image from Google Photos.

We also find this feature when opening the image from Gmail. When clicking on the options menu, the option appears Save to Photos. With these options we have to upload the images one by one. It does not allow all the images received in an email to be uploaded at once.

Upload other types of formats to Google Photos or all images at once

In the web version of Gmail it does allow you to easily save files PNG and GIF, but from the application only the new shortcut appears in the JPGs. To upload other formats we currently have to follow the old method.

If the option “Save in Photos” does not seem to us in the preview we have to open the image and in Menu select option ‘Share’ or ‘Share all’ ** and look for the option Upload to Photos. With the option ‘Share all’ all the images that had been attached to that email will be uploaded to Google Photos at once.

