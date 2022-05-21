How to save a web page in PDF on an Android mobile

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Android has apps for just about everything. For example, it has apps to compress videos, which do a remarkable job and are very easy to use. In addition, the freedom offered by the platform even allows you to change the launcher and install Nothing Launcher on any Android mobile to modify the appearance of the operating system.

Having a web page in PDF makes it possible to have a file that can be shared with any contact.

There are also apps that will allow you to carry out the task of save a web page to PDF no obstacles. For example, just install “Convert to Adobe PDF”. This app is safe and efficient, it is available in the Play Store and it is free. In fact, a large number of mobiles have it installed from the factory or it is part of the system, so, depending on your situation, you will not even have to download the application.

How to use “Convert to Adobe PDF”

To save a web page as a PDF on your Android mobile phone, you will only have to follow these simple instructions so that you can download the portal you want in a matter of a couple of seconds.

– Open the website you want to save as a PDF.

– Click on the menu of the three points that is in the upper right corner (vertical ellipses).

– Select “Share”.

– Now, choose the “Convert to Adobe PDF” app in the list that the mobile will show you to start the download.

– By default, the system will store the website in the “Downloads” folder. You will only have to enter said folder so that you have access to the file.

That’s all you have to do so you can save a web page in PDF on your Android mobile. It will take you little time and it is very easy to achieve. There are other applications that you can use, but we recommend this one, which is the one we have been testing.

.