How to save a TikTok video to Drafts

- Advertisement -

%20en%20Borradores&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F08%2F02%2Fcomo-guardar-un- -de-tiktok-en-borradores%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow"> Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

TikTok not only allows you to post a freshly recorded video but also allows you to record, save, edit and complete the process later.

TikTok does not have a time limit to post a recorded video

It is a simple procedure that can facilitate the objective of obtaining more attractive and higher quality content, being able to edit it with more calm and attention, something that is not necessarily always available at the time of recording.

The process is the same from all devices of all brands, and is essentially based on recording a video with the TikTok app, but then do not publish it but save it in . Fortunately, there is no maximum time limit to be able to publish it once recorded. When the recording process is finished and you click on “Done” the editing process begins, where you can add text, stickers, animated GIFs or even voiceovers, since there are multiple options available in the TikTok editor.

In any case, at the end of the process (or without having addressed it) you can select the “Drafts” option through the gray buttonso the video will be available to post later or re-edit later, or even continue recording.

The second part, once the video has been recorded, would be how to recover it in order to access it again. To do this, it is enough, after accessing the TikTok application, with go to user profile using the button located at the bottom right of the screen, where you will find a new section, Drafts.

In this section are all the contents recorded with TikTok that have not been published. Tapping on any of them will reopen them at the point where they left off, which allows you to continue recording or editing… or save it again to finish it later, now that you know the procedure.

If, despite everything, you prefer to delete one of the videos in progress stored in the Drafts section, simply select it (or select them, if there are several) using the button located at the top, clicking on the button «Delete draft» when finished » that appears at the bottom of the screen.

[mb_related_posts2]