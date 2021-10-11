How to save a JPG image from Gmail to Google Photos

Who use Gmail , Google mail, not only receive important information about the job or advertising, but also a large number of photographs, many of which usually have in Google Photos . While the latter is no longer a free tool and only has 15GB of storage, uploading images to its cloud service is full of tricks. Here’s how to quickly save a photo.

MORE INFORMATION | Save a lot of GB on Google Photos with Files ‘Smart Storage’ option

Just a single press is enough and you do not have to perform several steps to enjoy the integration of Google Photos on Gmail, here we explain in detail.

How to save what arrives in Gmail in Google Photos

All JPG files can be stored in Google Photos if they came to Gmail.

The first thing is to open the email that has one or more images attached.

In the preview of the photo you will see the options of ‘Download’, ‘Save to Drive’ and ‘Save to Photos’ .

. The latter will be shown with the icon Google Photos with the ‘+’ symbol to add.

with the ‘+’ symbol to add. Just press it and the image is saved in the account of Google Photos .

. A shortcut will be displayed to view the saved photo.

From ‘Xataka Android’ too they explain that this new feature can also be found when entering the image from Gmail. When you open the options menu, ‘Save to Photos’. This option does not allow you to save all the images at once, but one by one.

The new option ‘Save to Photos’ will be displayed with the Google Photos icon with the ‘+’ symbol to add. (Photo: Mag)

Trick to upload all the images at once

Another alternative is to do it from the web version of Gmail, from where it is allowed to save PNG and GIF files, which does not happen from the application.