How to run Microsoft Office on a Chromebook without installing apps

Despite the fact that Chromebooks have stood out as lightweight, affordable laptops with basic features for many (their operating system is based on the Chrome browser), this does not mean that they are not capable of offering more than acceptable performance as work devices. with an office suite such as Microsoft Windows. They are also equipment that, despite being designed to work almost always connected to the Internet, can also work without a connection to the Internet.

PWAs are applications that avoid having to install complete programs on the computer by working from the web page

The truth is that despite the evolution that ChromeOS has undergone over the last few years, it still does not allow the direct installation of Windows or Mac software, having to resort to the Google Play Store application store where, unfortunately, , there are no specific versions of the popular Microsoft productivity software. The good news is that there is another formula to be able to have these applications on the Chromebook laptop.

These are the so-called PWAs (Progressive Web Apps) or progressive web apps, in practice web versions with an appearance very similar to that of an app although including different options, such as the one that allows its use offline. It is also allowed to anchor them to the taskbar or manage notifications or access to different functions related to the hardware.

In the case of Office, the user must register in Office 365 (it can be done with any email address) and after having an active profile, it can be downloaded from the Office website itself. an icon that is anchored in the upper right part of the browser’s address bar and that when activated it executes the “application”.

Office also offers the option of install some suite applications individuallysuch as Word or Outlook, in case you don’t need the full software package. The result will be the same: the corresponding icon will appear in the browser bar to open that specific application. The result will be a browser window containing the functions of the Office mobile app (or chosen individual app).

One of the advantages of using these PWAs is that no app is actually installed Therefore, as they are equipment with usually modest features, they do not slow down in their operation and the experience is fluid and almost indistinguishable from working with the web versions or with those of programs installed on PC/Mac computers.