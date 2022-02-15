How to Reverse the App Drawer on Samsung Galaxy: From Horizontal to Vertical Scrolling

Are you one of those who can’t stand scrolling through the One UI app drawer page by page? And horizontally, Samsung does not offer a setting to change this offset to vertical, the most common on Android. Well, there is a way: with a couple of apps from Samsung you can customize scrolling to your liking.

There are certain aspects in Samsung’s custom layer that tend to work differently from other phones. For example, with One UI come your own assistant and payment apps; that they usually compete with the native Android ones. The interface behavior also has unique aspects, such as horizontal scrolling in the app drawer.

Right at this point the dilemma usually arises: Better to scroll between apps from left to right or from top to bottom? If you bet on the latter, and you used to install a launcher for it, we are going to explain a way to keep vertical scrolling even in One UI.

Reverse scrolling in the app drawer with Good Lock

Home Up, one of the Good Lock apps

Extreme customization in One UI has a name that has become very popular among Samsung Galaxy owners: Good Lock. This suite of software offers almost endless possibilities for anyone who wants to modify the appearance of the phone, its functions and even performance. Among the endless adjustments is the one we are looking for: modify the displacement in the drawer.

Home Up is the specific Good Lock app that enables scrolling change. In a few steps you can alter the behavior of the application drawer to make it behave more like “stock” Android. Simply follow the steps below:

Install Good Lock from the Samsung Store if you haven’t already downloaded it.

Once you have Good Lock on your Samsung Galaxy proceed to install Home Up.

Launch Home Up from Good Lock and look at the menu for “ HomeScreen “.

“. Go to “Apps List” and select the number of columns that the app drawer will have (top right). The higher the number the smaller the icons will be (and more shortcuts will fit in the available space).

(and more shortcuts will fit in the available space). Activate “Apps List” and your app drawer will have changed to vertical scrolling.

“Apps List” by Home Up reverses scrolling from horizontal to vertical. Regrettably, does not allow to hide the suggested apps (the first rows of the drawer). And if you activate the alphabetical order, an unsightly vertical bar appears on the right that cannot be eliminated either. In our opinion, it breaks with the aesthetics of One UI.

Home Up allows you to modify a large number of functions of the One UI interface. It even alters the menu of last opened apps: take a look at “Task changer” if you want to modify this aspect.