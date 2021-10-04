How to return the Safari navigation bar

Apple not only announced the arrival of its new devices such as the iPhone 13 and its variants, but also that since the end of September several terminals in the block received iOS 15 , the last operating system that already has a series of changes in animations and some applications look much more complete.

Among them we have the Weather app which now has the possibility of having information on air quality in different cities, even in video calls that you make from any messaging application you can activate the background blurring of where you are in a simple way .

But there are also changes in the most famous browser in Cupertino: it is about Safari . While the most important changes are in the window grouping, in addition to a much more minimalist design, some have complained that Apple decided to move the search tab.

How do I get it back to normal or how it was before? Well, it is quite easy and fast. It is not necessary that you have to be an internet expert or master your iPhone terminal to the maximum. Here we tell you all the details.

HOW TO MOVE THE SAFARI NAVIGATION BAR TO THE TOP

If you use Safari, unlike Google Chrome, Firefox, to navigate the pages you want, then you must perform these steps to return the navigation bar to the top area:

Go to Safari. Open it on your iPhone.

After that, if the navigation bar is at the bottom, press the letter “Aa”.

With it you can not only enlarge or reduce the size of the letters.

There you will find a tab that says “Show top address bar”.

With these steps you can put the top bar of the Safari browser up again. (Photo: MAG)