How to return the look of Safari for iPhone to its settings in iOS 14

iOS 15 has brought many improvements to the iPhone and iPad although, as always, there are exceptions for bad to those new functions that arrive with each new revision of the operating system. And that of Safari has been one of the most talked about because it has misled the millions of users who had been using the browser in the same way practically since the days of the first iPhone. What Apple has done has been a complete restructuring of the elements on the screen to add the option of tabs and, to achieve this, it has had no better idea than to take the entire upper block where the address bar was and place it at the bottom, So as soon as we enter the app, practically by instinct, we take our finger to the wrong place to write the URL of the web we want to go to. How do we fix the problem? Luckily Apple has not taken that new Safari layout and has left it as the only alternative in iOS 15, but has left open the possibility for users to return to the iOS 14 configuration, placing the address bar at the top next to the accesses to the news of the reading list, the desktop display mode, etc. To change these settings we simply have to go to the “Settings” of the iPhone (or iPad) and look for access to personalization of Safari. Once inside, you will have to scroll down to that section that you can see on the screen that indicates “Tabs”. You will see two graphs with a diagram of where each one places that address bar, well above as iOS 15 has left us, well below as in previous releases of the operating system. As it is about modifying the current status, we choose the option of “A single tab” and click again on “Settings” for the changes to be applied. Now, as you can see in the screenshot that you have further to the right, things will return to normal although, yes, we will not enjoy the possibility of going from one tab to another by sliding your finger to the left or right. Although now it represents an important change in our habits, we recommend you start using the format that iOS 15 brings us because it will be the one that will end up consolidating over time and, in addition, it is more comfortable when browsing all the pages that we have open at the same time. >