How to return purchases on Google Play if you don’t get a refund in the store

Did you buy any app on Google Play and regretted it later? The Android store offers a direct refund from the app itself, but only after the following hours. then there is a Easy way to request a refund directly from GoogleAt least if you live in Europe. We explain how to do it.

It’s not that Android offers too many paid applications since the free download format or “free-to-play” is the one that prevails in the store. Of course, purchases within applications are more than present: it is too common to run into them. Because, It is not strange to make a mistake with an acquisition, to regret it or even to be scammed. And Google has a return mechanism that you should know about.

Request the return with a web form

The Google Play Store offers different ways to return money from purchased apps, including micropayments. As usual, just click on the “Get Refund” button, on the application tab itself, so that Google automatically returns the money. After a while that button no longer appears.

Google specifies in its refund policy that returns can be managed with Google itself up to 48 hours after purchase. After that time, you would have to contact the developer so that he can assess whether or not to refund the money. This is valid for paid apps, also for in-app purchases and subscriptions.

How to request a refund if you no longer see the “Get Refund” button on Google Play? Let’s see.

Access this link and log in with your Google account (if you haven’t already logged in). You can use the mobile browser or the computer browser.

Click on “Continue” to start the process.

Confirm the account from which you made the purchases.

Google will show you the last purchases made by you in the Play Store . Check the one you want to return.

Choose a reason for requesting the refund.

Continue with the process until it is finished. Google will make the arrangements and, if eligible for return, you will receive the refund of the purchase in your account.

Refund can be requested for most recent purchases. Yes indeed, the return will not always be made since it must be Google that assesses its suitability. From our tests, the refund is usually made within an hour of requesting it; however much it may extend up to several days later.