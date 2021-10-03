How to retouch your photos on WhatsApp or put emojis on it without leaving the app

WhatsApp is the application preferred by many when it comes to sending photos or videos to their contacts regardless of the country they are in. Although the app is full of tricks and functions, there are those who still do not get the most out of it and stop cropping an image, painting it, putting text or even emojis before sending it. If you are one of those who do not know how to edit it and also put filters on it, here we will explain it to you in detail.

The instant messaging app offers the alternative of not resorting to external programs to improve the quality or appearance of the photographs. For example, there are drawing tools that you should only activate in the new WhatsApp beta 2.21.16.10 update for Android, the web version and Desktop.

Mobile phones have a large list of specialized photo editing applications at their disposal. Many of these are used to improve those that will be uploaded to the feed Instagram or Facebook Stories.

On WhatsApp You can customize or edit the photos using the app’s own tools and just choose one from the gallery and in a matter of a few minutes you can control the brightness, saturation, add filters, put stickers or an emoji on it.

How to activate WhatsApp filters for photos

Within WhatsApp There are filters that allow you to improve image saturation, make it black and white, highlight lines and focus, optimize warm colors, etc.

To add filters to a photo in the gallery, do the following:

Open WhatsApp and find the conversation where you will send it.

Go to the clip icon in the lower right corner.

Choose the option of images or photographs. The gallery will open.

Once the image is chosen, do these steps to put the filter on it.

You will see an arrow with the inscription ‘Filters’, you have to slide it up the screen.

Choose the filter you like the most and tap the green button on the right to send.

If you touch on stickers in the menu at the top right, the options for stickers or emojis will open. (Photo: Mag)

How to add other effects in WhatsApp

To put stickers or stickers, text or a freehand drawing, the steps are as follows:

Go to the chat where you will send it.

Tap the camera icon in the text box.

Swipe up or take a new photo.

When you have the image to retouch, go to the top where you will see the different icons to edit as stickers or emojis.

When you have the image ready, send it to the button in the lower right corner of the screen.

If what you want is to put text, in the upper right corner you will find the pencil icon, you just have to select it and start writing. The same for emojis, which also have a specific image to activate them.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you just have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.