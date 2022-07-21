How to Retouch a Double Chin Using Photoshop

A chin is one of the most common cosmetic issues a client is likely to want you to correct, but once you understand how to it, it is not particularly difficult to do. This great video tutorial will show you how to use to retouch a double chin.

Coming to you from Unmesh Dinda of PiXimperfect, this fantastic video tutorial will show you how to retouch a double chin Photoshop. One important thing to remember is that correcting a double chin often starts a long time before you get to the retouching stage. Proper posing can correct a double chin the majority of the time (Peter Hurley has a lot of great material on this very subject). However, if you are in the retouching stage and need to get rid of a double chin, it is not overly difficult. One important thing to remember, as Dinda shows, is that it is not just about using the Liquify tool to ease the skin into place; it is also about controlling the shadows the reduce the sense of depth and to create the look of flatter skin. Check out the video above for the full rundown from Dinda.