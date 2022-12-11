Lighting and taking the shot is only half of what it takes to produce a great beauty portrait. The retouching also has to be spot on for the photo to be successful. This excellent video tutorial will show you how to retouch a beauty portrait from start to finish using Photoshop.

Coming to you from Kayleigh June, this great video tutorial will show you how to retouch a beauty portrait using Photoshop. Successfully editing such an image takes a combination of a wide variety of techniques, each of which you must be proficient in to create a professional result. The important thing to remember is that beyond knowing each technique, it is also crucial to exercise an appropriate level of restraint. Overdoing the edit can lead to an overly artificial result that simply does not look realistic. When I am working on an involved edit, I like to zoom out fairly often to take in the overall progress and make sure that I am not overdoing it. And once the edit is finished, it is a good idea to take a second to step away from your computer and return with a fresh set of eyes, as it’s easy to get a bit of tunnel vision. Check out the video above for the full rundown from June.