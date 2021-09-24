How to restrict some contacts from commenting on your Facebook posts

From 2004 to the present date, Facebook It continues to be the most important social network of all time, also, it is one of the companies that is in the top 10 of the largest companies in the world. As you remember, Mark Zuckerberg’s platform owns the applications most used by most users, including: WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook Messenger. In this opportunity, we will teach you a simple trick to decide which contacts can comment on your publications, do you want to know how to do it? We will explain it below.

Surely, among your contacts you have more than one person who goes out of line when trying to be funny by commenting on your publications, whether they are text, photos, videos or links, because this always ends up ruining them and you are forced to delete their comment .

This situation is very uncomfortable, especially because your friends, work colleagues and even family, see this type of comments that sometimes are very rude. Fortunately, there is a very easy trick to hide all your publications from certain contacts that you do not want to see.

HOW TO PREVENT SOME CONTACTS FROM COMMENTING YOUR PUBLICATIONS

First, make sure Facebook do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, press the three horizontal stripes that are in the upper right corner.

Then, go to your profile Facebook .

. In the section that says ‘Post’, click on ‘What are you thinking?’ so that it opens in full screen.

Two tabs will appear on the upper side: ‘Friends’ and ‘Album’, click on the first one.

Here you can filter which people can see your publications, it means that after not seeing them they will not be able to comment on them.

You have five options: ‘Public’, ‘Friends’, ‘Except friends’ (recommended), ‘Specific friends’ (recommended) and ‘Only me’.

With the recommended options you can hide certain people from avoiding commenting on your posts.

Procedure to prevent some contacts from commenting on your publications (Photo: Mag)

Do you have a problem with Facebook and do you want to fix it? click hereand follow the steps to solve the problem that you present with the application. Meanwhile, if what you want is to report abuses or other conversations that violate the rules of Facebook Messenger, press the following link. You can also shake your smartphone to report a problem.