How to restart an iPhone 13

Restarting an iPhone 13 can be of great help if you have a problem with your phone that you cannot fix.

In this article, we’ll show you several ways to do it, with instructions for the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

How to reset an iPhone 13 with hardware buttons

To restart an iPhone using the buttons on the device itself, you will have to turn it off first. To do this, press and hold the side button (on the right side of your iPhone) and the volume up button (on the left side).

Press and hold both buttons and after a moment you will see a ‘Slide to power off’ slider appear on the screen. To turn off your iPhone 13, slide the circle of the slider to the right.

You will then need to turn your iPhone 13 back on. Press and hold the side button (on the right edge of the iPhone) until you see the Apple logo in the center of the screen. After a moment, your iPhone will be ready to go.

How to reset an iPhone 13 from Settings

You can restart your iPhone through the Settings app. To get started, open Settings by tapping on the gear wheel icon.

When Settings opens, select ‘General’, scroll to the bottom and tap ‘Power off’. You will then see a ‘Slide to power off’ slider appear. Slide it to the right.

Your iPhone 13 will turn off. To turn it back on, press and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo on the screen.

How to force restart an iPhone 13

If your iPhone 13 stops responding and won’t shut down or restart using any of the methods shown above, you can try a force restart.

A force restart is a way to force the iPhone to shut down and restart without the usual shutdown process. It should only be reserved for emergencies.

To perform a force restart, press the volume up button and release it, then press the volume down button and release it, and then press and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo on the screen. When the Apple logo appears, the iPhone has rebooted.

It may take a while for the lock screen to appear while the iPhone performs its startup checks, but when it does, you can unlock and use your iPhone as usual.