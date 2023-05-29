How to reset your television with Android TV or Google TV to leave it at the factory without using the remote

- Advertisement -

The hegemony of android-tv-dont-buy-just-any-box-some-are-full-of-malware/">Android TV and TV as an operating system in the smart TV market is total. It is true that Samsung has been dominating Smart TV sales for 17 consecutive years, which is said soon, and uses its own operating system, the acclaimed Tizen.

But support from brands such as Philips, Sony, TCL or Panasonic They have exalted Google’s operating system for smart TVs as the most used option. And reasons are not lacking to dominate the market.

Mainly because , and failing that Google TV, have all kinds of options with which to squeeze your television, not to mention the more than 10,000 applications available in the Google Play Store so you can install services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video , Disney + or HBO Max to give an example.

- Advertisement -

If your TV doesn’t work well, play a reset

But, as is normal with any computer, your media player or TV with Google TV or Android TV may not work as expected. You may not be able to access the TV menu because it stays in a loop with the brand logo.

DeepMind creates an AI tool capable of generating scripts for cinema and theater enlarge photo

Or it may also be the case that you want to sell your old TV or multimedia player and want to make sure that no trace is left. Whatever the reason, know that formatting your television to leave it at the factory is a very simple process.

Also, this hack is perfect if your remote control doesn’t work. And seeing how easy the whole process is, we invite you to do it in the event that you need to reset your television and leave it factory.

Note that This process erases all data from your TV or media player, so follow the steps that we indicated as the last option.

- Advertisement -

The first thing you have to do is turn off the TV and turn it on by pressing the power button located on the television. But, it is very important that you keep the button pressed until you access the menu, as AVPasión remembers.

Once, you will arrive at a black menu with different options. You must click on Wype data /factory resett to reset your TV to factory settings, removing all data and custom apps.

As we have told you, it is a very easy trick to perform and it will not take you more than a few minutes, so do not hesitate to use this combination if you need toSet up your TV with Android TV and the remote doesn’t work.

- Advertisement -