How to reset Windows 10 with a single command

“Reset”, “Restore” or “Recover” an operating system such as Windows 10 means returning it to its factory settings, as it was when we first installed it. There are different ways to do it, but today we propose the fastest one, using a single command in the Windows console.

Resetting Windows 10 to factory settings is a maintenance task that any user should know because sooner or later they will have to use it. And it is that any operating system, and more Windows, ends up degrading with the mere passage of time and use due to the installation / uninstallation of applications, drivers, failures in an update of the same system or the introduction of some type of malware from which no one is safe.

You will notice it in the face of random or chronic system failures, various slowdowns in its execution or increased boot time due to the greater load at startup, added services or greater demand for the system registry, a database where the operating system stores everything type of information and that does not stop increasing from the same installation. Personally, I take it as a regular maintenance task to be carried out from time to time as a way to anticipate the errors that will or will end up coming.

Reset Windows 10 with a single command

This internal maintenance task is somewhere between creating restore points and easier and faster than a complete installation from scratch. Microsoft improved it in Windows 10 by adding the interesting novelty of reinstalling from the cloud, without the need to use a physical recovery medium or use local files, sometimes problematic if we have files that are corrupted or affected by malware.

If your PC does not work correctly or as we said, you use it as a regular maintenance task, you can access this internal tool from the general application of Settings> Update and security> Recovery> Reset.

But there is another option even faster and that shows the possibilities of the Windows console, in this case in its simplest variant of the command line. You can access it in several ways as we propose in this practical basic that consists of only two steps, not without recommending as always that we use this type of applications that you make a backup of your personal files:

1.- Right-click on the start button and select command prompt (administrator).

2.- In the terminal write the command systemreset –factoryreset

And there is nothing else to do except choose between the two options that you will see in the image:

They explain themselves. In both cases, applications and system settings will be removed because the tool will access Windows RE (the Windows recovery environment), deleting and formatting partitions before installing a fresh copy of Windows 10.

In the case of opting for the “Remove all” option, the tool will allow you save files placed on other storage drives outside of the main one where the operating system is installed, but as we recommend it is preferable to do it previously. If you use the option “Keep my files”, the tool will make a copy of them to return them to their original site once the system is installed.

Once the process is done, you can access Windows Update to update the system to the latest version of security and features, install the applications and games you need, and the drivers provided by Microsoft or by the manufacturer of the equipment or components.

We insist. Resetting Windows 10 is one very useful function It can be done in a variety of ways, all very easy to handle. Do not doubt that you will have to use it because of some error, destabilization of the system