how to reset network settings on iphone or ipad

Sometimes the operation of the network connection that exists in the iPhone or iPads is not what it should be, and there is no apparent reason for this to happen. One of the ways that exist to solve it without having to worry about anything is to restore the configuration. We show you how to get it.

The truth is that either due to degradation of the use of the operating system or due to a bad configuration that has been established by mistake, Internet access -vital at present- may not be adequate on your phone or tablet with iOS. And, obviously, this must be solved as soon as possible to be able to use them on a regular basis. Fortunately, Apple has thought of this and offers a specific tool for it.

How to restore network settings on iPhone and iPad

What we are going to indicate is useful both for an erratic operation of the WiFi connection and if the Bluetooth communication with headphones is not normal. The fact is that you will be able to solve that there is a corrupt network configuration that makes you not have the usual user experience. And, this is a real hassle.

We show you the steps you have to take to reset it and, in this way, leave it exactly the same as the day you took the iPhone or iPad out of the box:

Sign in to your device as usual, and then go to settings. To do this you can use the application that you have in the list of all available ones.

Now you have to look for the option called General, which is more or less in the middle of the screen that appears in the terminal. Among the possibilities that you will see now, there is one that is the one that helps you to perform the restoration: Transfer or Reset the iPhone.

Use it as usual, and then use Reset. You will see that appear in the lower part of the screen several possibilities with which to proceed.

You have to choose Reset Network Settings. It will ask you for the password of the iPhone or iPad so you can confirm the process.

Once this is done, you are done and you just have to wait for the restoration to finish, something that will take a few seconds.

This is an excellent solution in the event that any of the network adapters that exist in the iPhone or iPad do not work correctly and you do not know exactly why. It is not nothing dangerous because you do not lose any data from the device, since we are talking about an official tool that, obviously, Apple has included for a reason. Nope?

