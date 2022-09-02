how to reset an apple airtag completely safely

- Advertisement -

The Apple Air Tag They have become quite useful accessories, since they allow to know in a quite precise way the place where practically anything is entered (from a suitcase to car keys). It is possible that you need to reset them so that they are like new, and you do not know how to achieve it. We show you how to achieve it.

The reasons that may lead you to want to do this is that the operation does not convince you and you want everything to start from scratch until you are going to give away the AirTag you have and, therefore, you do not want any trace of the use you have given it to remain. . In any case, the process to do this is quite suresince there are official tools from Apple so that everything goes perfectly and that, in addition, simplicity is the predominant note.

Get to leave the Apple AirTag like new

One of the things you should know before doing anything is that, to carry out the necessary steps to reset the accessory we are talking about, you need to have the application installed Apple Find My. If you have this, and the AirTag nearby -within Bluetooth connection distance- and without battery problems, you can start the process. Do the following:

Open the mentioned application and, once you have the initial screen visible, select the tab called Elements. Here you should see the AirTag you have (if not, check that it has battery power and that the Bluetooth connectivity of the iPhone or iPad is activated).

You will now see a map on the screen, and what you need to do is drag up as close as possible to the name of the accessory. Locate an option called Delete item, which is the one you need to end the synchronization.

A confirmation page will appear that you must accept and when you do this, it begins with the disconnection that also involves a reset of the Apple AirTag.

Once this is done, you have finished and you have left the accessory as new so that it can be used from scratch.

Obviously, it is possible to carry out the process in the Apple AirTag as many times as you need, so do not be afraid for this reason. The fact is that if for whatever reason they want to leave the accessory like the day you took it out of its box, you simply have to do what we have shown you. And, as you have seen, it is completely safe and does not take much time. Come on, that very well Apple in this case, there is no doubt.

