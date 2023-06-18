How to report spam on Google, new form in 2023

- Advertisement -

Google has taken an innovative step to address the growing threat of spam and others search quality issues. The tech giant has introduced a new tool that will allow users to directly report any quality issues they find in search results.

New Search Quality Report Tool

The company has developed a Improved version Search Quality User Report (click here). This new version allows users to report a range of issues ranging from paid links and malicious behavior to low quality search results. The key is to give users more power to maintain search integrity and provide Google with valuable information to improve its algorithms.

Detailed functionality

This tool has been designed with simplicity and efficiency in mind. Users can select either a category or a subcategory of problem. Also, an option to send reports in bulk has been added, allowing you to report up to five pages that violate the same policy at one time.

Google has also implemented a measure to prevent duplicate reporting overload. The system will disregard identical reports that are submitted by the same user.

Support and Additional Resources

To facilitate the use of this tool, Google has added links to a help page in the form itself. This page provides clear explanations of the different types of quality issues that can be reported. Upon submitting a report, the user receives a confirmation email with links to external resources and support forums.

This is a significant move by Google in its effort to maintain the quality and relevance of search results. Not only is this a step towards improving your spam detection systems, but it also highlights the importance of user feedback in optimizing your algorithms.

Learn more at developers.google.com