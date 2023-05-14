How to report a photo or profile on Tinder

- Advertisement -

Tinder is one of the leading mobile apps for dating and dating, used by more than 100 million people around the world. Despite the company’s efforts to strengthen user security, launching new tools and features to ensure a proper user experience, situations that are not entirely pleasant may arise when you are talking to strangers or trying to meet your new match.

Tinder makes three methods available to users to report any delicate situation

Therefore, in any uncomfortable situation, it is best to report what happened to the application. In this article you will learn how to report something on Tinder, but if the matter is more serious you can contact Tinder and even, if it is a criminal act, do not hesitate to report the situation to the Police or the Civil Guard.

In the event that you want to report a user’s behavior because you believe it goes against Tinder’s Terms of Use, or you want to report a photo, comment or profile, you can do the following through the app:

- Advertisement -

How to report what has happened on Tinder

To report something that has happened on Tinder, or an experience that you don’t find entirely pleasant (such as a comment, an offensive profile, or an inappropriate photo) you can use the tools that the app itself makes available to you.

-From profile. When you’re swiping profiles, open the profile of the user you want to report, scroll down and tap ‘Report’.

-From the Matches list. You could also make the complaint from your list of matches, if you have already had that first approach. To do this, search for the user to open the messages screen, tap on their photo to open their profile, scroll down and select “Report”

-By email. There is also the possibility of reporting what happened by email. You will have to access the following form and include the following information: the exact name, age, biography and photos that appear in the profile you are reporting (attach screenshots if possible).

- Advertisement -

You should also provide the user’s location, phone number, and email address (if you know them). The more details you provide, the faster the company can identify what happened and, if necessary, take appropriate action.