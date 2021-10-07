How to replace the MIUI icons with those of Google in the notification bar of your Xiaomi

Today we are going to teach you how to customize your Xiaomi, specifically, the notification bar. By default, in Android we have the notification icons in this bar, also known as the status bar. These icons are monochrome in Android Stock, although many manufacturers customize them with different colors.

We are going to tell you how can you replace the MIUI 12 icons with those of Google on your Xiaomi, so they have a more minimalist look and your status bar is even cleaner. It is a very simple process and you do not need to install anything.

Changing the icons of your Xiaomi

If you look at the status bar of your Xiaomi there are two parts. The right side has the Android icons: WiFi, data, SIM … All of them monochrome, quite clean. On the left you have all the icons of the apps that, in this case, are customized by Xiaomi.

If you notice, the system icons are monochrome, but the app icons are colored, something that is not seen in the ROMs based on Android Stock

These icons are colored and, if you are a bit of a design freak, you will see that It is shocking to have one side of the bar with colored icons and the other monochrome. Luckily, Xiaomi allows you to replace these icons with Android ones.

You just have to go to Xiaomi settings and follow the path that we indicate below step by step:

Open your Xiaomi settings

Click on ‘Notifications and control center’

Press the ‘Status Bar’ option

Disable the option to ‘Use application icons in notifications’

Color icons.

Android Stock Icons.

Ready. If we uncheck this option Xiaomi will show the stock icons, in the Monochrome Material Design palette. This is a minor change, but it is a good facelift for your Xiaomi.

If you want to get the most out of your Xiaomi, remember that we have already taught you how to check all available ROMs, the best tricks to get the most out of your camera, tips to improve screen recordings and how to make it go faster than ever without install nothing.