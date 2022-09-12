How to remove things from Google Street View

You may need to a face, a house, a badly blurred license plate or an entire car from View, and Google offers the possibility to do it, since it is the right of everyone to configure and personalize our privacy on the network.

Google has an algorithm that blurs faces and license plates, but that program is not infallible, it can fail. Even so, it may be necessary to blur an entire car so that the situation of our car at a specific moment in time is kept secret.

To perform this action you just have to follow the instructions that I indicate in this video:

As you can see, it’s quite simple, we just have to centralize what we want to delete within the form that Google offers us. Once done, we will have to wait for Google engineers to do their job, since they have to delete it from the database so that no one can see it anymore.

It is important to keep in mind two points:

– Google can blur a door, a bicycle, a car, a face or an entire person, but if Google Street View cars pass through the area again, and scan the object again, it is very possible that it will appear again, so I recommend checking from time to time if the deletion is still active. It is possible that a door, which does not move, is still blurred, but the same car parked in another area, there is no way to recognize it.

– The change is not immediate, you have to wait for notification via email, so it is important to indicate a valid email address in the form offered by Google, as shown in the video.

Not all requested changes are made by Google, so please try to describe the case in great detail in the appropriate field. There are more than 1500 characters available to explain the topic.