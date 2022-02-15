How to remove the “Sent from my iPhone” signature when sending emails

It is possible that on more than one occasion you would like to remove the signature that appears automatically when sending an email from a iPhone. The reasons can be varied, such as that you do not want anyone to know that you are using one of these phones or that it simply seems unnecessary. We tell you how to get it easily.

There are not a few who resort to manual action to achieve this, which is obviously an option. But the truth is that, sooner or later, this ends up getting tiring… and what is needed is that the usual “Sent from my iPhone” message never appear again -neither when answering an email nor when sending a new one-. And, luckily, this you can get using the options in the corresponding application of the Apple terminal you use.

What you have to do on your iPhone

Something that is very important is that the steps that we are going to show are all compatible with the latest versions of the system iOS which is the one used by the iPhone. Therefore, unless you have a very old model, you will be able to follow the directions without problems. It is relevant to comment that, apart from deleting the message, what you can also do is change the signature you use if you wish.

The first step is to go to the Terminal Settings and, here, you must locate the mail application and access it.

Now you have to search among the available options for the one called Firm which is where the section is that you have to use to end the aforementioned message.

which is where the section is that you have to use to end the aforementioned message. It is essential to keep one thing in mind: you will see that there is an option that allows you to choose between All accounts or Per account . The first option will make the changes affect all the ones you have registered on your iPhone. The second allows you to be precise in what should happen in each of them (for example, delete the message in some and change it in others).

Now look for the text box where "Sent from my iPhone" is written. Delete it as usual and, if you wish, write a different message. It's up to you.

The next thing you should do is click on the upper left so that everything is saved and, therefore, that the changes are effective.

You will have finished.

Can you do the same on Twitter?

Surely the doubt has assailed you, right? This is because a similar message is also published on this social network that makes it clear that you use an iPhone. But, contrary to the above, you can’t do much about it from the smartphone you have, since it does not depend on the iOS operating system. There is only one way to achieve this: to have a twitter developer account. Once it is, you can change the text that appears using the application’s configuration options.

