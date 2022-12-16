How to remove the background image on the always-on screen of the iPhone 14 Pro to save battery

- Advertisement -

After introducing Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, some users found that there were few customization options regarding the items displayed.

With iOS 16.2, Apple has addressed this issue by introducing the option to turn off notifications or wallpaper on your iPhone’s always-on display, which can also help save battery life.

How to adjust the always-on display of your iPhone 14 Pro

Obviously, you need an iPhone model that supports always-on display, which currently only includes the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This list is likely to expand in the future as Apple releases new iPhones.

With your iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max in hand, here’s where to find the new settings.

In the Settings app, open the Display & Brightness menu In the Display menu, find Always-On Display and tap it. Here you will have three options, two of them being “show wallpaper” and “show notifications”, which you can keep activated or not to your liking.

By turning off both notifications and wallpaper, only the date, time, and widgets you added when customizing your iPhone’s lock screen remain.



