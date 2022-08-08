How to remove someone unwanted who is connected to Wi-Fi

It is well known that when other people use our Wi-Fi network, that causes it to become more congested and don’t go as fast as you should. In addition, it can cause security problems, since the infiltrator can access documents and other information shared on our local network.

Therefore, it is vitally important to know how to get out that is to a Wi-Fi network without the proper consent of the ownersso pay close attention to this article.

First of all, certain factors must be taken into account to know if someone is connected to your Wi-Fi without your knowledge. For starters, loss of internet speed or getting kicked off the same network turn out to be clues that clearly cannot be overlookedalthough it may only be a problem with the internet provider itself.

In addition to this, one of the easiest and safest ways to know if there are people (outside your home) using your networkis to disconnect all your devices that are connected to the network.

Once done, go to your router and see if the activity light still keeps blinking. If so, you know that there are surely other people using your connection.

How to Kick Someone Off Your Wi-Fi

Now leaving the previous topic aside for a bit, we are going to focus on on how to get those devices off the network. Below you can see the various options there are, so pay close attention.

– Change password: Without a doubt, this is one of the simplest and most effective options to expel any unwanted device that is connected to your Wi-Fi. Keep in mind that if you do this, not only will all those possible foreign devices be disconnected, but also your own devices will be unlinked (except those that are connected to the router directly with cable).

When you decide to carry out the password change, make sure that it has uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers and having a quantity of 12 digits or moreall this with the purpose of making it stronger and more complex to decipher.

– MAC address filtering: In case you did not know, each device has a MAC address that is uniqueso based on this you can configure your router so that it verifies the address of each device and allows it to enter the network or not.

Basically there are two options: the first is to make a list of those devices that are not welcome on your network so that the same router rejects them based on their MAC address. On the other hand, you can make a list of the devices that you do want to have connected to your Wi-Fi and that’s it., only those will be able to access the network. To do this, access the administration page of your router (usually on the back of the device), and look for the connected devices section.

– Reset your router: It may happen that users who connect to your network in an unauthorized way are computer experts, or at least know how to access a network without the password of their respective owners. And as always, it is better to be safe than sorry. you can choose to reset your router and return it to its factory settings.

You will only have to click on the small button on your router that says reset and ready. Once that is done, the network username and password will be back to the original ones, data that you should find at the bottom or on the sides of your router.