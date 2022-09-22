How to remove recommendations you don’t like on Instagram for 30 days

- Advertisement -

Surely entering to see a lot of from the social network in what has to do with content is not exactly what you like the most. It is true that the company has announced that it will reduce this, but until that happens you may want to take action on the matter. We tell you how to do it with very positive results. The option that we are going to indicate allows you to achieve what we mentioned before without having to use any additional application, since the corresponding tool is included in Instagram’s own. In addition, among the possibilities that exist when using it, we are going to indicate that you choose to avoid recommendations from a source for more than thirty , which will allow you to rest from them properly. Avoid recommendations on Instagram in a simple way This is something that not many know that it is possible to achieve in the social network app, regardless of the operating system you use on your smartphone. Therefore, if you follow the steps that we are going to indicate, you will be able to have a much cleaner timeline on Instagram, something that is increasingly in demand, since right now it is basically a hodgepodge of content that ends up not making much sense. sometimes. Next, we leave you the initiations that you have to follow to achieve the objective we are talking about: Go to Instagram and, when you see a recommendation that does not interest you, click on the icon with three points that is in the upper right part of the image or video. Now, among the options that appear in a menu that unfolds from the lower area, you must choose the option I am not interested. You will then see a message indicating that this source will be hidden and, in addition, you have different options to choose from. Click on the one that says that this type of post will not be shown in the feed for 30 days. That’s the break you’ll have for now. That done, you’re done and now your Instagram timeline is sure to be a lot more useful, and more importantly, cleaner. The truth is that this tool is quite useful and, furthermore, easy to implement. It is not radical at all, since you can always recover the information after the time you have blocked it, so you do not have to worry about making a mistake. The truth is that Instagram has worked well here, because it offers a solution that is effective and without any risk. >