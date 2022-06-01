How to remove notifications from reactions on WhatsApp

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp incorporated in March the possibility of adding reactions to received messages, in the style of the usual reactions in other social networks such as Facebook. Through simple emojis, interlocutors can transmit moods or their agreement or disagreement, and when they are added to a conversation they are notified to the rest of the group member or to the other interlocutor.

Reactions to WhatsApp messages offer a quick response and avoid adding new messages to a conversation

Icons that represent reactions such as “Like”, “Love”, “Laugh”, “Surprised”, “Sad” and “Thank you” facilitate interaction since they avoid adding multiple new messages to a conversation, as well as offering the possibility of a quick answer. In return, they can continue to be a nuisance since each reaction is a new notification.

Fortunately notifications from reactions can be disabled in a very simple way. You have to follow these steps:

-To access to the WhatsApp Settings menu through the icon with the three horizontal points located in the upper right corner of the application (in Android) or in a tab located in the lower part of the screen (in iOS).

-Get in in the Notifications section that appears in the Settings menu, identified with a bell icon.

-Uncheck the “Reaction Notifications” option.

It is a slider button with an active position (it turns green when you move it to the right) and another of inactivity (it turns gray when you move it to the left).

By default, this option is always activated in WhatsApp, so if you want to stop receiving notifications after each reaction, you will have to enter this menu and deactivate the option. The rest of the messages will continue to be notified and it is only the reactions that will stop being notified.

When they are inactive, the app will not notify you of the reactions but they will remain visible whenever you access the group or the conversation where they have been registered.