How to remove iPhone screen lock

There are many circumstances that can occur so that the screen of an iPhone is completely locked and cannot be unlocked no matter how hard you try.

Surely it has happened to you at some point -and possibly, it is happening to you now if you have reached this article- and perhaps you are even nervous or have panicked.

First of all… calm down! There is nothing to worry about, in this article we are going to explain how remove iphone screen lock simply and quickly, using one of the best software on the market for it. So don’t get upset, because whatever the reason why your mobile has been frozen like a stone, there is a solution.

And it is that, for example, you have been able to forget the password of your mobile phone. Who has not ever happened? There are so many passwords that one agglutinates in his head that it is normal that in the day to day at a certain moment we forget some of them. It is possible that you have it written down somewhere – in the notebook of the computer, the agenda, or in any notebook on your desk – but if not, there is no need to worry about it, because the device can be unlocked without a problem.

It can also happen that a friend or family member has given you their old iPhone and left it with a password. Trying to guess it, it may be that your mobile has been blocked. Well, if you find yourself in one of these situations -or in any other- and you need to unlock your iPhone, here we are going to show you how.

If you look on the Internet -or take a look at the existing products on the market- you will see that there are different possibilities. However, we recommend that you do not trust any software when it comes to unlocking your iPhone mobile phone. We have been testing one of the best solutions on the market and that will make your life easier if you find yourself in one of these situations that we mentioned. This is PassFab iPhone Unlocker, a tremendously easy-to-use program with which you can remove the iPhone screen lock without iTunes totally free.

Forget then that your mobile is going to be unusable or you think that you are not going to be able to remove the lock from the iPhone. This solution is one of the most reliable on the market and that is why we recommend it to you and explain, step by step, how it works. It will be very useful especially if you don’t have iTunes or you don’t remember the password of your device.

How to use PassFab iPhone Unlocker

With PassFab iPhone Unlocker you will have no problem unlocking the screen of your locked iPhone in a matter of seconds. It is a software that you can use for free and that works on both Mac computers as well as Windows computers. You will not need more than your program and your computer to unlock your iPhone phone without iTunes, or any other iOS device like an iPhone, in a simple way, if its screen has been frozen.

This being the case, if you can’t manage to remember the password of your iPhone and its screen has been locked, the first thing you have to do is download the software on your computer and install it in the usual way, as if it were any other computer program that you just purchased.

Check that your mobile phone, yes, has at least half of the battery charge. If your iPhone is not at least 50% power it could turn off and the unlock process could not be completed, so it is convenient to make this caveat before continuing.

That said, now that you’ve downloaded and installed PassFab iPhone Unlocker, you just need to open it, in the usual way, like any other software. When you have the program open, click on the button that says “Start” on the home screen. This will start the process of unlocking the screen of your iPhone and, as a next step, you must select the device whose screen you are going to unlock and connect it via USB cable to your computer. You will not have to do anything else, since the program will automatically recognize your iPhone or iPad and start working.

At that time, the software will ask you to press various buttons on your mobile phone. Don’t worry, it’s totally normal, and this procedure is for your device to be fully synced with PassFab iPhone Unlocker. So unlocking the screen without iTunes will be a piece of cake, you’ll see.

After successfully completing the sequence of keys to press, select the location where the firmware needed to unlock the iPhone screen will be downloaded to your computer. Once this is done, click on “Download” and wait a few seconds until the firmware finishes downloading to your computer. It is a very fast process as you will see. When it’s done, just press the “Start erase” button and you’re done: the process to remove the iPhone screen lock begins.

It is important to note that you should not disconnect the USB cable, or your iPhone or iPad, from the computer during the process. If this happens to you, even accidentally, the unlock may not complete properly. It is the same thing that happens if the device does not have enough battery, as we mentioned before.

If everything works properly, which is the most common, you will receive a confirmation message in a matter of minutes or less informing you that the screen of your iPhone or iPad has been unlocked. It is a screen like this:

See how easy? You have nothing else to do to get rid of the iPhone screen lock. Keep in mind that PassFab iPhone Unlocker has a free trial version that may be enough to unlock your iPhone. However, if you want to test all its features and benefit from all its virtues, you will have to purchase the paid version of the program. Be that as it may, do not think about it or give it more turns looking for programs on the Internet.

If the screen of your iPhone mobile or your iPad tablet has been blocked, download now this reliable software and easily solve your problem in a matter of a few minutes.

