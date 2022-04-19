How to remove hidden apps on Apple iPhone

One of the additions that came with iOS 14 was the possibility of hiding applications that have not been used for a long time. This is quite positive, since they do not bother anything despite the fact that it is not intended to access them in the short term. But, like almost everything, there is a negative side: finding them is more complicated than desirable… even if the idea is to uninstall them from the iPhone.

The hiding process is done intelligent by Apple phones, so you don’t have to do anything to achieve it. An interesting addition is that, if it has already done its work on the iPhone you have, it can make things difficult for you when it comes to finding what you need. Especially if this is to precisely manipulate the application (not to run it).

Use Settings to remove hidden apps on iPhone

Although there are other modes, the one we consider to be the most efficient when doing this is to access the Setting of the phone because, on the one hand, it brings simplicity to the process in question and, on the other, high reliability. What you have to do is follow these steps:

Access iPhone Settings as usual, and then find the Storage section in the General section.

Once this is done, wait for the list of applications that you have installed on the phone to be displayed, where both those that you see on the terminal’s desktop and those that are hidden will appear. Therefore, it is just what you need.

Now locate the development you want to uninstall and click on it to access the information.

Different options appear on the screen, among which you will find a button called Delete app. Give it use as you usually do and, beware, there is no going back once you do this.

You will be done and development will no longer be available on the smartphone.

pixabay

Therefore, you don’t have to go crazy to be able to uninstall from your iPhone the applications that you cannot find for whatever reason (including those that have been hidden by the operating system itself). Using the Terminal Configuration it won’t take you five minutes to remove any of the ones you no longer need. Obviously, follow the instructions shown as many times as you need and, in case you need the app again, you can install it as usual without the slightest problem.

>