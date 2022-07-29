how to remove favorites from the health app on iphone

- Advertisement -

The application Health from Apple is one of the best that currently exists to control the physical activity that is carried out on a daily basis. It works perfectly on iPhoneand it is possible to know from the exercise which is usually carried out even if the objectives that have been set are met.

To get the most out of the app, the possibility of establishing some favorites among all the data that is capable of showing the development of the Cupertino company. These allow at a quick glance to know exactly if the parameters are advancing properly. Therefore, they are an excellent tool to avoid tedious navigation through the different menus that exist in the application. That is save time and provide simplicity.

But once you’ve met one goal and jumped to the next fitness goal, some of the favorites you’ve set on iPhones within the Health app may no longer be needed. Therefore, you have to take it off. If you don’t know how to do this, we show you the easiest way to achieve it.

How to delete Health Favorites on an iPhone

To achieve this in the application we are talking about, always in the summary section, what you have to do is follow the Steps which we indicate below:

Open the Health app as usual on your iPhone.

Among the categories that exist in the app, you should look for the so-called Summary, which is where you can see the favorites that you have chosen.

If you want to delete only one of the options you have active, click on it and a new screen opens. Go down and, in Options, you must click on the star that is just to the right of the Add to favorites section.

If what you have in mind is to remove all the favorites that you have in the Apple Health application, what you have to do is use the Edit option that is right above Favorites. Now you will see all the ones you have selected with an active blue star. Click on each one corresponding to the option that you want to no longer appear.

Once you’re done, click Done. Once this is done, you have everything perfectly organized and, when you decide, you can add new options to the existing ones in the application we are talking about for Apple iPhones.

The truth is that it is not particularly complex to have everything as you want in the Health application, at least when it comes to the favorites that are shown in the summary. Yes indeed, there should be a little wizard in the app so that everyone who has an iPhone with the iOS operating system knows how to do this.

