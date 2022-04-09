How to remove advertising on Android with a stroke of the pen

Remove ads on Android It is something very simple to achieve, and by advertising on Android I mean, if not all, almost all of the advertising that appears when you use the device: the advertising that appears when you browse with Chrome, the advertising included in free applications…

You can get rid of all that at a stroke and in the simplest way possible. The only thing that escapes is very specific advertising, such as some YouTube ads, where they are sometimes abused. But you can always watch YouTube through a browser.

This ‘trick’, however, has its downside, and that is that although advertising on Android can sometimes be excessively annoying, it helps that free access sites exist or that many of the free applications do what do you download Without that income, they probably wouldn’t.

You already know this, but I’m telling you because, unlike iOS, advertising on Android can only be blocked at once, that is, you can’t choose which apps it disappears from and which ones it stays on. It is all or nothing. That is why you should consider whether to apply the change that I propose or not.

For example, if what you are interested in is only eliminating the advertising on Android that appears when you browse, replacing Chrome with another browser with a built-in blocker is enough for you. You have a choice: Brave, Firefox, Vivaldi, Opera… You don’t need to do anything else to browse freely and without advertising.

Now, if what you are interested in is also to eliminate advertising on Android that appears in free applications, follow these steps:

1. Open the system settings and look for the option of «private DNS«, which is usually found in the advanced Internet preferences.

2. Add the following URL to the “Private DNS provider hostname” option: “dns.adguard.com«.

AND voilagoodbye to advertising on Android except in certain applications such as YouTube or some social network with its own advertising systems, etc.

Keep in mind that you will be redirecting all your traffic through Adguard’s DNS, which in principle are reliable, but to which you will be entrusting your privacy (before you entrusted them to another provider, generally, to your Internet).